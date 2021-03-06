Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesv…
This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlott…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29…