Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.