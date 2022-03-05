 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

