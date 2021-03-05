For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.…
This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlott…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52…