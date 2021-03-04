Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.