 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert