For the drive home in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's condit…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 21F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Charlottesville f…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degre…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect…
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.