Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.