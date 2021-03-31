Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain likely. Low 41F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.