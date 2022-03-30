Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
