This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
