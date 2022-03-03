Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.