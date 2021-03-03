For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
