Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

