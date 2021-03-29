Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
