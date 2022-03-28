This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 21F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
