Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.