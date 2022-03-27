 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

