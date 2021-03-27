Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
