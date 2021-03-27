 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

{{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert