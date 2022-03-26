This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
