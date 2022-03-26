 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

