Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

