For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s …
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in t…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thu…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Ch…