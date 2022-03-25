This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temper…
This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Charlottesville. …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. …
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect pe…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today.…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…