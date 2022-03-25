 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

