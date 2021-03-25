Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.