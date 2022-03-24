 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert