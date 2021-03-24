This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
