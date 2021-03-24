Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.