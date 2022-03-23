 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

