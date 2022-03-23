Charlottesville's evening forecast: Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temper…
This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Charlottesville. …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. …
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect pe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forec…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degre…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today.…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. …