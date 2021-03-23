For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
