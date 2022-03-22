 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert