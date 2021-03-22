Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
