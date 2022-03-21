 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

