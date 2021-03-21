This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
