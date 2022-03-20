This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degre…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temper…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forec…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rain…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is show…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville will see warm tem…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Period…