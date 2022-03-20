 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

