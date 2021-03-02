Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
