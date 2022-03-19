 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert