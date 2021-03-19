Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
