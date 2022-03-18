Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
