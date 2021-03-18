For the drive home in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 42F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
