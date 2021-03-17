 Skip to main content
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

