Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.