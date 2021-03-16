Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.