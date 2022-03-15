This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degree…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is foreca…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. …
This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket th…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 36F. Winds light and va…