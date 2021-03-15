This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We w…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…