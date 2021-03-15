 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

