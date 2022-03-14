 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

