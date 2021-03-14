This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
