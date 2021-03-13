Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.