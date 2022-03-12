 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert