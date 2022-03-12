This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
