Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.