Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Charlottesville. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

