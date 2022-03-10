 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

