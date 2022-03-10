Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
