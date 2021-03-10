 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert