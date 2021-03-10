Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.