Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

