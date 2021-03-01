Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.