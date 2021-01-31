 Skip to main content
Main roads clear; 'light glaze' of ice expected
Main roads clear; 'light glaze' of ice expected

Snowfall

ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

A man bikes down the southbound lane of U.S. 29 during as snow falls Sunday.

Snow is falling steadily across the Charlottesville area.

The National Weather Service said a heavy mix of precipitation was expected throughout Sunday, with total snow accumulations in the area of four to nine inches and “ice accumulations of a light glaze.”

Sunday morning, trained spotters had measured 4.5 inches of snow in Hollymead and Crozet, and a little more than four inches in Boyd Tavern. In Charlottesville, spotters had measured between 3.5 and four inches.

The area is under a winter storm warning through midnight, and the NWS said the steadiest snow will fall through midday Sunday before tapering off to an intermittent mix of light snow, sleet and freezing rain. Additional light snow is likely Monday into Monday night, the service said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District — which includes Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Orange — said around 9:45 a.m. Sunday that its crews were plowing major highways and treating the roads with sand and salt.

The department recommended delaying non-essential travel as the steady snow would make travel hazardous. VDOT said crews treated and plowed the interstates and primary highways. Once the snow stopped and those roads were in good condition, crews will shift to secondary routes and neighborhood streets, VDOT said.

According to electricity providers, there were few to no power outages in the area as of 11:30 a.m.

Albemarle County public schools will be closed Monday, including no virtual learning.

This story will be updated.

