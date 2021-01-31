Main roads clear; 'light glaze' of ice expected

Snow is falling steadily across the Charlottesville area.

The National Weather Service said a heavy mix of precipitation was expected throughout Sunday, with total snow accumulations in the area of four to nine inches and “ice accumulations of a light glaze.”

Sunday morning, trained spotters had measured 4.5 inches of snow in Hollymead and Crozet, and a little more than four inches in Boyd Tavern. In Charlottesville, spotters had measured between 3.5 and four inches.

The area is under a winter storm warning through midnight, and the NWS said the steadiest snow will fall through midday Sunday before tapering off to an intermittent mix of light snow, sleet and freezing rain. Additional light snow is likely Monday into Monday night, the service said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District — which includes Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Orange — said around 9:45 a.m. Sunday that its crews were plowing major highways and treating the roads with sand and salt.